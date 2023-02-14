Pa. state senators propose William Still Week in February

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There was a news conference at the former home of Philadelphia abolitionist William Still Tuesday morning.

Pennsylvania State Senators Art Haywood and Nikil Saval announced a new legislation recognizing the second week in February as William Still Week in Pennsylvania.

"This is to honor Black History Month, and Still, and the Underground Railroad," Haywood said.

The state senator goes on to share facts about Still including that he is a native of New Jersey.

Still is known as the father of the Underground Railroad having helped hundreds of enslaved people escape to freedom.

Watch below the full press conference honoring William Still.

Sen. Haywood Honors William Still Sen. Haywood Honors William Still Posted by Senator Art Haywood on Tuesday, February 14, 2023