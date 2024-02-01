Pa. weather: Sunshine and chance of 50 in Philadelphia Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Say goodbye to January and hello to sunshine this afternoon!

After more gray and gloom to finish out the first month of 2024, we're expecting to see some sun Thursday, Feb. 1, in the Philadelphia region.

But first, we've got some fog and freezing fog to deal with in the morning - visibility this morning was particularly low around Wilmington, Delaware and less than ideal in the Lehigh Valley, Berks and Lancaster counties, and Mercer County, New Jersey.

Clouds should hopefully break by the late morning or early afternoon Thursday and let the sun shine - that should help us climb to a warmer high temperature of around 50 degrees in Philadelphia.

It'll be slightly cooler at the Jersey Shore and in the Lehigh Valley, with temps in the high 40s. You'll probably see more clouds than sun in the Lehigh Valley.

Sadly we have to say goodbye to the sunshine again as another wave of showers is possible Thursday night into Friday morning. We could see scattered showers during the day Friday as well.

These wouldn't be serious or severe showers.

The weekend is looking sunny and seasonable, and most importantly, dry. Which we need after all this rain and one of the wettest winters on record.

In January we had more precipitation than normal and the high and low temperatures were above average.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Some sun, milder. High 51

Friday: AM showers, clouds. High 45, Low 39

Saturday: Bright and sunny. High 45, Low 32

Sunday: A nice day. High 48, Low 29

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 44, Low 31

Tuesday: Slight cooldown. High 40, Low 27

Wednesday: More sun! High 44, Low 27

