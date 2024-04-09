Temperatures above 70 in Philadelphia region the next 3 days in latest weather forecast

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Picture the Phillies in their original powder blue era and disco on the radio: Tuesday's weather forecast for the Philadelphia region is all about the 70s, baby. Of course it has to happen when the Phils are out of town in St. Louis.

Still, it's a great day to sip your afternoon coffee or another beverage outdoors, take the dog for a walk, play frisbee in the park or maybe all of the above.

We're expecting a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures reaching the 70-degree mark around 12 p.m. today. You might want to bundle up early in the morning as temperatures are in the 40s in the 6 a.m. hour.

By 9 a.m. we're already pushing toward the 60s.

A few more days like this are on the way, but you have to wait until next week - the rest of this week is looking a little more unsettled.

It feels more typical for Memorial Day Weekend than early April.

It's not a bright blue sky kind of day - it should be kind of hazy in advance of a system arriving Thursday, when the Phillies are back in town and hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Clouds and bits of rain will filter in over the next few days, with some scattered showers possible as soon as Tuesday night. Wednesday is not a washout but has a better chance for stray showers.

Thursday is when the bulk of the system arrives.

Overnight into Friday morning we'll see a frontal passage that will bring gusty winds, heavy downpours and potentially a few rumbles of thunder.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Very warm. High 77

Wednesday: Few showers. HIgh 72, Low 53

Thursday: Showers, wind. High 72, Low 56

Friday: AM showers., High 63, Low 61

Saturday: Breezy, cooler. High 59, Low 46

Sunday: Warming up. High 70, Low 46

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 74, Low 57

