Scattered showers move into Philadelphia region Wednesday afternoon; heavier in NJ
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday started off dry for many of us, but showers are filtering in this morning and heading into the afternoon we will see more rainy conditions increase.
The bulk of the rain arrives early afternoon into the evening. It looks to be heavier in South Jersey, and parts of the Garden State could receive 1 to 2 inches of rain during the storm. The places with the heaviest rainfall could see minor flooding with these storms.
Otherwise it's a moderately cool day with high temperatures in the 50s across the region.
The high is 55 in Philadelphia and closer to 50 in the Lehigh Valley and at the Jersey Shore.
The baseball fans of us aren't too focused on this round of rain on Wednesday, with the Phillies Opening Day coming up Thursday, March 28 - hosting the Atlanta Braves.
We're looking at about a 60% chance of rain for that game - stay with us as we develop the latest forecast and whether we'll see enough rain that would disrupt the game with a delay.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Wednesday: PM showers. High 55
Thursday: Tracking rain chances for Opening Day. High 55, Low 47
Friday: Clearing, breezy. High 56, Low 39
Saturday: Shower late. High 61, Low 36
Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 61, Low 46
Monday: Rain returns. High 56, Low 44
Tuesday: Showers. High 59, Low 45
