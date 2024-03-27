Scattered showers move into Philadelphia region Wednesday afternoon; heavier in NJ

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday started off dry for many of us, but showers are filtering in this morning and heading into the afternoon we will see more rainy conditions increase.

The bulk of the rain arrives early afternoon into the evening. It looks to be heavier in South Jersey, and parts of the Garden State could receive 1 to 2 inches of rain during the storm. The places with the heaviest rainfall could see minor flooding with these storms.

Small pockets of rain on the radar mostly impacting Lancaster and Berks counties and the Lehigh Valley this morning. CBS News Philadelphia

Rain moves over a broader swath of the Philadelphia region by Wednesday afternoon and evening. CBS News Philadelphia

Otherwise it's a moderately cool day with high temperatures in the 50s across the region.

The high is 55 in Philadelphia and closer to 50 in the Lehigh Valley and at the Jersey Shore.

The baseball fans of us aren't too focused on this round of rain on Wednesday, with the Phillies Opening Day coming up Thursday, March 28 - hosting the Atlanta Braves.

We're looking at about a 60% chance of rain for that game - stay with us as we develop the latest forecast and whether we'll see enough rain that would disrupt the game with a delay.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: PM showers. High 55

Thursday: Tracking rain chances for Opening Day. High 55, Low 47

Friday: Clearing, breezy. High 56, Low 39

Saturday: Shower late. High 61, Low 36

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 61, Low 46

Monday: Rain returns. High 56, Low 44

Tuesday: Showers. High 59, Low 45

