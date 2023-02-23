NEXT Weather: Temps in 60s, maybe even 70, likely Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Today we are expecting temperatures in parts of the area to really surge, and it'll feel like spring, but only for a moment.

So far this morning, temperatures were not surging, but once the sun comes out through the clouds, there should be a warm-up lasting a few hours.

As morning fog moves out and warm air from the south comes up north, the warm-up will begin.

Temperatures will be in the 60s and could hit 70 Thursday. CBS News Philadelphia

By this afternoon, temperatures could reach the 60s and possibly hit the 70-degree mark by mid-afternoon. It's going to be close.

Temperatures will be lower at the Jersey Shore than in the city.

It really feels like the tale of two seasons, because that warmth is not going to last long. By Thursday evening, you'll start to feel an eastern wind coming in. It will invade New Jersey first and hit Philadelphia by 6 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Overnight into Friday it's not going to feel as warm as it did midday. Temperatures will be in freefall, and it could be cold enough for a few flurries Saturday.