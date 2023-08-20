Pa. lawmaker to introduce bill requiring 4-day workweek for large businesses Pa. lawmaker to introduce bill requiring 4-day workweek for large businesses 00:26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pennsylvania lawmaker is proposing a bill that would shorten the work week for employees from five days to only four.

Rep. Roni Green says her legislation would require businesses with more than 500 employees to cut their work hours from 40 to 32 without reducing employee pay.

It would exclude small or mid-sized companies.

Multiple studies in the U.S. have shown that four-day work weeks improve work performance and have less stress.

