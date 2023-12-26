Pa. lawmaker to introduce legislation that would revoke carry permits for those caught with guns at TSA checkpoints

Pa. lawmaker aims to rewrite law that would revoke carry permits for those caught with guns at TSA c Pa. lawmaker aims to rewrite law that would revoke carry permits for those caught with guns at TSA c 02:41

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A .380-caliber handgun was caught at Pittsburgh International Airport on Christmas Day.

A spokesperson with the Transportation Security Administration said the gun was loaded with six bullets and packed in a Washington County man's carry-on.

"This is a very expensive mistake to make, so don't make that mistake," said Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for TSA.

Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Squirrel Hill, is in the process of drafting a bill to crack down on guns at airport security checkpoints.

"The piece of legislation that we will be introducing in the coming weeks will provide the capacity to revoke the permit to carry licenses of any individual who is caught by TSA."

Last year, more than 6,500 firearms were caught at checkpoints nationwide. The agency is on track to surpass the record-setting number of guns caught this year.

Pittsburgh is part of that disturbing trend, with 44 guns caught, 18 more than last year and nine more than the previous record of 35 in 2019.

Currently, Rep. Frankel is sending out a co-sponsorship memo to his colleagues.

Frankel is planning to introduce the TSA Firearm Compliance Act next year.

He calls it common sense legislation, one he believes will gain bipartisan support.

"If we're revoking somebody's license to carry because they're shoplifting violation, you know, this seems to rise to a much more critical level."