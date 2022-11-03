Pa. has seen unusual threat levels against poll workers: FBI

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Election Day nears, officials in Philadelphia are reminding everyone that voter intimidation and harassment is illegal.

Pennsylvania is one of seven states the FBI has identified as having seen unusual threat levels against poll workers. That has led to a shortage of poll workers and resulted in Philadelphia increasing pay for poll workers.

Additionally, there are concerns about voter intimidation at polling places and officials are trying to get ahead of it all.

"Sometimes with extremists, it's necessary to knock on their foreheads early, and that's what we're doing now," District Attorney Larry Krasner said. "We're making sure you have the information you need so you do not get yourself into a pair of handcuffs, because believe me, if you try to interfere with or erase the votes of Philadelphians, that's exactly where you're going to be."

Krasner also warned that they have handcuffs, jail cells and Philadelphia juries ready for anyone who breaks the law.

"Rest assured Philadelphians, it will be safe for you to vote the same as it's always been," City commissioner Omar Sabir said.

Sabir added that all of the city's more than 700 polling locations will have round-the-clock, 24-hour video surveillance.

"It will be safe for you to become a poll worker to work and it will be safe for you to vote," Sabir said. "You have my insurance, you have my guarantee. We have, I believe, the best law enforcement officers inside of the country."

Mary McCord, the executive director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection, says the first amendment does not protect against threats, harassment, violence, incitement to imminent violence and voter intimidation.

"It can be verbally threatening violence," McCord said. "It can be misleading and fraudulent information about voting, suggesting that things are illegal when they're not. It could mean challenging voters as they're approaching ballot drop boxes or polling places. It could be loudly yelling at them, following them to their cars, recording their license plate numbers."

Krasner also mentioned that he'll be joined by Mayor Jim Kenney and law enforcement for another event concerning election safety next Monday.