Pa Gov. Shapiro renews call to increase funding for 911 call centers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is looking to increase funding for 911 call centers. It comes as the governor's office says staffing is critically low.

"The screen is your canvas and you're basically painting a picture," Kimberli Wilson said.

Wilson has been a 911 operator since July 2021. But as she says, she just not answering emergency calls, she's an artist painting the road map for first responders.

"I have to create a full picture so everything they need to know is right there," Wilson said.

She and her coworkers at Montgomery County's 911 call center work 12-hour days and field 1,900 calls every day. She was there Thursday as Gov. Shapiro renewed his call to increase funding for 911 calls centers.

"Pennsylvanians need to know when they make that call and they ask for that police officer that mental health professional, EMS, whoever it is they need to know that call is going to be answered and the right personnel are going to be dispatched," Shapiro said.

In the governor's proposed budget, he's calling for an additional $50 million for call centers. Funding from the state for these centers has been flat since 2016. The bulk of the additional funding would go to increase staffing.

"There's a staffing crisis which is crippling the majority of 911 call centers across the nation," Department director of emergency communications for Montgomery County Jennifer Cass said.

Currently, one in five 911 operator jobs in the state is vacant. The center in Eagleville is understaffed by 28 operators.

If approved, the additional funding would not only go towards staffing but also improve the technology so they know exactly where you are when you call.

Officials say 82% of 911 calls are made from cell phones. But current technology only gives your approximate location. The additional funding will help improve that technology so when Wilson is painting her picture there's no more guesswork.

"The 'about' where you are could be the difference between life and death in certain situations," Wilson said.

A budget must be signed by July 1.