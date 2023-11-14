Watch CBS News
PA Attorney General: Scammers solicit booth reservations, payments for fake "Winter Farm Expo" event

By Jessica Macaulay

CBS Philadelphia

HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Law enforcement officials are warning businesses of scammers that are accepting payments and soliciting booth reservations for a fake event at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said scammers are requesting payments from businesses to reserve the vendor space for a supposed Winter Farm Expo, that they say would run from January 6 to 7 2024. 

The only problem is there is no Winter Farm Expo scheduled at the Farm Show Complex on those dates. 

"It is frustrating to see a scam like this surface and potentially tarnish a longstanding attraction event like the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Do not allow yourselves to be fooled: do your research before signing paperwork or sending payment,"  Attorney General Michelle Henry said. 

Anyone who feels like they may have been a victim of this scam can submit a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General, Bureau of Consumer Protection online or by calling the office at 1-800-441-2555.

