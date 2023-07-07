PA Attorney General announcing charges in child sex abuse cases
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania's Attorney General is announcing arrests and charges in multiple child sex abuse cases that have occurred in the Commonwealth.
A news conference is happening Friday morning at the AG's office in Philadelphia.
More details on the cases were not immediately available.
The full news conference is streaming live on CBS News Philadelphia at 11 a.m. You can watch it in the player above.
