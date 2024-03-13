Philadelphia federal court will have its first hearing about the safety of Ozempic

Philadelphia federal court will have first hearing about the safety of popular drug Ozempic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The safety of the popular drug Ozempic is headed for a Philadelphia federal court. The first hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Dozens of people claim they weren't warned about potential dangers.

"When I was in the hospital, I didn't think I was going to make it," Debbie Kirtz said.

Kirtz said the diabetes drug that also helps people lose weight caused a variety of serious side effects.

"It gave me H. pylori, gastroparesis and pancreatitis," Kirtz said.

Kirtz is part of a group suing the maker of Ozempic alleging that Novo Nordisk didn't properly warn people about the potential risks.

"They've had knowledge of side effects and have failed to warn consumers of these side effects, which is downright scary," Kasodie West said.

Kasodie West with Ava Law Group said there are currently 55 cases claiming injuries caused by popular diabetes and weight loss drugs.

"We believe there will be about 10,000 of these cases, if not more, filed in Pennsylvania," West said.

The multidistrict litigation is assigned to a federal court in Philadelphia because of its proximity to Novo Nordisk headquarters in Plainfield, New Jersey.

The heavily marketed Ozempic is made with a peptide called semaglutide that helps people feel full, reducing appetite and regulating blood sugar. Its warning label covers a variety of potential side effects.

The FDA expanded the warnings to include intestinal blockages and obstructions last September.

Stahl: Did you read the warning label that comes with the drug?

Kirtz: Yeah, I just know that I was going to go through some symptoms, but not halfway die.

Kirtz said the doctor who prescribed Ozempic only talked about the potential for minor side effects.

"The only thing they would say is you might get nauseous, nauseated or constipation," Kirtz said.

A statement from Novo Nordisk said in part:

"The allegations in these lawsuits are without merit... The known risks and benefits of semaglutide are described in the FDA-approved product labeling. Novo Nordisk stands behind the safety and efficacy of all of our medicines when they are used as indicated..."

"That is a cornerstone of medical practice is to make sure that our patients are informed of the risks and benefits," Dr. Tiffany Fleet said.

Fleet is an endocrinologist at Penn Medicine who has studied Ozempic and prescribes it routinely. She has not been sued in any of these cases.

Stahl: In your opinion, is the drug safe?

Fleet: Yes, under the correct medical supervision, this is a safe medication.

A hearing is scheduled Thursday for a U.S. district judge to decide how the cases proceed. It's the beginning of what many say will probably be a long drawn-out legal fight.