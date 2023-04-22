Owners of NJ pancake/ice cream shop want to spread kindness, inclusion to the community

Owners of new pancake/ice cream shop in NJ spread kindness and inclusion to the community

WILDWOOD CREST, N.J. (CBS) -- The owners poured their hearts into the place and the moment you walk in you can feel the kindness and unity that they created and they hope to spread it in Wildwood Crest and beyond.

It's one of the newest additions to the Crest: Brandon's Pancake House and Ice Cream Parlor on New Jersey Avenue.

Karl and Aimee Famiano own the place. They say their son Brandon, who lives with autism, inspired them to create the business.

Karl also had a high school yearbook dream of opening a pancake house.

"We merged the two ideas together and give people with special needs a safe place to eat without being judged or looked at or starred at," Karl Famiano said.

The Faminaos say they want families to feel comfortable and their mission is to spread the love and make sure no one is left out.

"Everything they are doing here is for the community," Aimee Famiano said. "So for everybody that wants to come here, we're family. You're safe."

Aimee has a special education background and says inside the restaurant there are earphones for sound sensitivity, sensory toys, and menus with pictures available.

"Whatever they want they would point to or circle. I want toast or I want eggs," Aimee Famiano said

They even have a wall of fame so you can become a part of the family.

The Faminanis say they are so grateful for the support.

"It is very overwhelming I have to say the trust and love that people have in us," Aimee Famiano said. "Like sharing pictures and videos of their children, that's fantastic."

Brandon's pancake house opened just this week and they are gearing up for a busy summer season.

And they are looking forward to the outreach and connections this place will bring.