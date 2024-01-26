Philadelphia Flyers sign Owen Tippett to 8-year contract extension: AP source

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) - The centerpiece of the Claude Giroux trade isn't going anywhere for a long time.

The Philadelphia Flyers on Friday and Owen Tippett agreed to an eight-year, $49.6 million contract extension, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the contract had not yet been announced. The extension carries a $6.2 million cap hit through the 2031-32 NHL season.

The Flyers acquired Tippett in March 2022 in the Giroux trade with the Florida Panthers. Philadelphia acquired Tippett, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick for Giroux. The Flyers traded Giroux after he played his 1,000th game with the franchise.

Tippett was the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NHL draft but didn't find a home with the Panthers. In Philadelphia, the winger has developed well under head coach John Tortorella.

The 24-year-old has 18 goals and 30 points in 46 games this season. He's second on the Flyers in goals, trailing Travis Konecny's 22, and third in points. He leads the team in shots, with 167 on net.

Tippett was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury.

Last season, Tippett set career highs with 27 goals and 49 points.

Tippett was scheduled to become a restricted free agent next summer.

Sportsnet and TSN in Canada first reported the contract.