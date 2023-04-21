Overturned tractor-trailer blocks lanes on I-76 in King of Prussia

Tractor-trailer flips on I-76 West in King of Prussia

Tractor-trailer flips on I-76 West in King of Prussia

Tractor-trailer flips on I-76 West in King of Prussia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An overturned tractor-trailer was blocking some local lanes on I-76 westbound Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported just after 12 p.m. on Interstate 76 West between Exit 328/Route 202 and Exit 327/Gulph Road.

The crash is expected to cause delays throughout the day.

The truck is in the local lanes. If you are heading to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, you should use the inner left lanes, Total Traffic tells us.