Overturned tractor-trailer blocks lanes on I-76 in King of Prussia

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An overturned tractor-trailer was blocking some local lanes on I-76 westbound Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported just after 12 p.m. on Interstate 76 West between Exit 328/Route 202 and Exit 327/Gulph Road.

The crash is expected to cause delays throughout the day.

The truck is in the local lanes. If you are heading to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, you should use the inner left lanes, Total Traffic tells us.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 1:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

