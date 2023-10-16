Overturned propane truck creating "hazardous situation," prompting evacuations in Doylestown

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - An overturned propane truck in Doylestown, Bucks County, is creating a "hazardous situation," prompting police to advise residents to evacuate the area.

The propane truck overturned near Ferry Road and Old Iron Hill Road, just before 10:15 a.m. Monday.

Doylestown Township police have recommended an evacuation radius of 2,000 feet around the incident.

"Your safety is our top priority, and we appreciate your cooperation in this emergency," Doylestown Township Police said in a release. "Please share this information with your neighbors, friends, and family in the affected area. Your swift and safe evacuation is crucial to ensuring the well-being of our community."

Ferry Road will be closed between Old Iron Hill Road and Limekiln Road until the scene is cleared.