Watch CBS News
Local News

Southbound lanes of Pennsylvania Turnpike near Quakertown closed after dump truck overturns

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

Overturned dump truck closes southbound lanes of Northeast Extension
Overturned dump truck closes southbound lanes of Northeast Extension 01:49

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 476 are closed after a dump truck overturned near Quakertown Monday morning, according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

The truck overturned on the Northeast Extension between Quakertown (Exit 44) and Lansdale (Exit 31).

Overturned dump truck on PA Turnpike between Quakertown and Lansdale
Overturned dump truck on PA Turnpike between Quakertown and Lansdale CBS Philadelphia

Drivers driving south toward Quakertown on the Turnpike from the Lehigh Valley should use Exit 44 to avoid delays.

Route 309 is another alternative for drivers, according to CBS Philadelphia's Traffic Reporter Chandler Lutz.

Tom Dougherty
headshot.jpg

Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS News Philadelphia, Tom covered the NHL and college sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He covers breaking news and sports.

First published on April 15, 2024 / 8:29 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.