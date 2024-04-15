Southbound lanes of Pennsylvania Turnpike near Quakertown closed after dump truck overturns

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 476 are closed after a dump truck overturned near Quakertown Monday morning, according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

The truck overturned on the Northeast Extension between Quakertown (Exit 44) and Lansdale (Exit 31).

Overturned dump truck on PA Turnpike between Quakertown and Lansdale CBS Philadelphia

Drivers driving south toward Quakertown on the Turnpike from the Lehigh Valley should use Exit 44 to avoid delays.

Route 309 is another alternative for drivers, according to CBS Philadelphia's Traffic Reporter Chandler Lutz.