Overturned dump truck causes closure of I-76 eastbound lanes

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (CBS) -- An overturned dump truck caused some traffic on I-76 eastbound in Conshohocken near the ramps to I-476 Friday morning.

The dump truck was flipped onto its side and the gravel it was hauling spilled all over the highway.

State police tell CBS News Philadelphia it happened around 9 a.m. when the truck crashed into another vehicle.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

The cleanup is underway and there is currently no information on when the lanes are reopening again.