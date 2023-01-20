Watch CBS News
Local News

Overturned dump truck causes closure of I-76 eastbound lanes

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Jan. 20, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Jan. 20, 2023 (AM) 02:36

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (CBS) -- An overturned dump truck caused some traffic on I-76 eastbound in Conshohocken near the ramps to I-476 Friday morning.

The dump truck was flipped onto its side and the gravel it was hauling spilled all over the highway.

State police tell CBS News Philadelphia it happened around 9 a.m. when the truck crashed into another vehicle.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

The cleanup is underway and there is currently no information on when the lanes are reopening again.    

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 20, 2023 / 11:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.