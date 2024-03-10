Overnight truck fire closes I-76 east near Conshohocken for hours

NEXT Weather: Dry by very windy Sunday, gusts up to 50 mph possible across Delaware Valley

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (CBS) -- A vehicle fire on Interstate 76 near Conshohocken has closed the highway for several hours Sunday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police said they were called about a vehicle fire around 12:50 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-76 between Exit 331B/PA 23 and Exit 338 (Green Lane/Belmont Avenue). First responders located a truck that was on fire, prompting the lanes to close around 1 a.m.

According to PSP, officials don't know what caused the fire as of Sunday morning, but said no one was hurt in the incident.

Police said they don't have an expected timeline for when the lanes will reopen as crews continue to clean up the scene.

UPDATE: Vehicle fire on I-76 eastbound between Exit 331B - PA 23 and Exit 338 - Green Lane/Belmont Ave. All lanes closed. — 511PA Philadelphia (@511PAPhilly) March 10, 2024