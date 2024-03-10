Watch CBS News
Local News

Overnight truck fire closes I-76 east near Conshohocken for hours

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Dry by very windy Sunday, gusts up to 50 mph possible across Delaware Valley
NEXT Weather: Dry by very windy Sunday, gusts up to 50 mph possible across Delaware Valley 03:37

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (CBS) -- A vehicle fire on Interstate 76 near Conshohocken has closed the highway for several hours Sunday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police said they were called about a vehicle fire around 12:50 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-76 between Exit 331B/PA 23 and Exit 338 (Green Lane/Belmont Avenue). First responders located a truck that was on fire, prompting the lanes to close around 1 a.m.

According to PSP, officials don't know what caused the fire as of Sunday morning, but said no one was hurt in the incident.

Police said they don't have an expected timeline for when the lanes will reopen as crews continue to clean up the scene.

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

First published on March 10, 2024 / 8:01 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.