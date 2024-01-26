Watch CBS News
Over 16K Pennsylvania workers owed upwards of $16M in back wages: U.S. Department of Labor

U.S. Department of Labor wants to know if Philadelphia area workers are owed back pay
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Department of Labor wants to know if you are owed back pay.

Over 16,000 Pennsylvania workers are owed upwards of $16 million in back wages recovered by the department's Wage and Hour Division.

This includes almost 13,000 workers in the Philadelphia area due nearly $13 million in back wages.

The government said a significant portion of that money remains unclaimed.

There is an online search tool called "WOW" to help people find out if they are eligible.

Workers and advocates can call the Wage and Hour Division's Philadelphia District Office at (215) 597-4950 for help with the Workers Owed Wages system.

