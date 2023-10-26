Over 100K Philadelphians have requested mail-in ballots for Nov. 7 election

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Nov. 7 general election is less than two weeks away, and Oct. 26 is the first day you can vote early and in-person using a mail-in ballot.

Thursday is referred to as National Vote Early Day for this reason. There are events to help get out the vote and celebrate the right to vote, including a 12 p.m. "Give Us a Ballot" rally in celebration.

At this event, over 400 Philadelphia students of voting age will march from Love Park to City Hall and celebrate the first time they're allowed to vote. Groups from multiple Philadelphia schools including Parkway Northwest Peace and Social Justice Academy, Central High School, Olney, Martin Luther King, Roxborough, Constitution, Palumbo, Penn Treaty and Benjamin Rush will be at the event.

DJ Diamond Kuts will perform for the crowd.

At 12:45 p.m., students will make their way into the Philadelphia City Commissioners' office to complete and hand in their mail-in ballots.

In Philadelphia alone, over 100,000 voters have requested mail-in ballots, and local groups like the Committee of Seventy are holding events to get out the vote.

Local officials say it may be best to vote early if you're concerned about a SEPTA strike impacting your travel to your polling place on Election Day.

"I know a lot of voters out there are concerned about a possible SEPTA strike," Deputy City Commissioner Nick Custodio said.

"The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is 5 o'clock on the 31st...if there is a strike and you're concerned about how that will affect your ability to vote on Nov. 7, you want to make sure you get your application in to get your ballot before any strike is announced," Custodio added.

Voting in Philadelphia and Pa. elections: registering, requesting mail-in ballot

The deadline to register for this election passed on Oct. 23. But if you're already registered, you can request your mail-in ballot by Oct. 31. The completed request form is due to your county elections office by 5 p.m. that day.

If you want to vote early by mail-in ballot in person, you have to be in your county elections office by that time.

Check out the Pennsylvania Department of State website here and make sure you're registered to vote.

You can request your mail-in ballot online from the same site - PAVoterServices.PA.gov.

Your completed mail-in ballot needs to be in your county elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. You can also drop them in a ballot dropbox.