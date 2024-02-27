Outlaw Music Festival to bring Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and John Mellencamp to Star Lake

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and John Mellencamp are headlining the Outlaw Music Festival when it returns to the Pittsburgh area this year.

The Outlaw Music Festival, also featuring the band Southern Avenue, will stop at the Pavilion at Star Lake on Sept. 14.

The tour this year features more than a dozen stops, kicking off June 21 in Alpharetta, Georgia, and wrapping up in Buffalo, New York, on Sept. 17. The festival will also be in Pennsylvania on July 7 with a show in Hershey.

Each stop features a different lineup of artists, and Nelson will be joined by other guests like Robert Plant, Alison Krauss and Brittney Spencer.

"This year's Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists. I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love," Willie Nelson said in a news release from Live Nation.

The Outlaw Music Festival made its debut in Scranton in 2016. In the past, artists like Chris Stapleton, Neil Young, Luke Combs, Van Morrison, ZZ Top, Eric Church and The Avett Brothers have been part of the tour.

It's not the first time the festival has stopped in Pittsburgh. Last year, just a few months after turning 90, Nelson was joined by John Fogerty, Flatland Cavalry, Kathleen Edwards and Particle Kid.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.