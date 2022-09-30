Annual suicide awareness walk to be held this weekend at Art Museum

Out of the Darkness Walk to fight suicide will be held this weekend outside Philadelphia Art Museum

Out of the Darkness Walk to fight suicide will be held this weekend outside Philadelphia Art Museum

Out of the Darkness Walk to fight suicide will be held this weekend outside Philadelphia Art Museum

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Walking out of the darkness -- that's the mission this Sunday for the annual suicide awareness walk at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Every year more than a million Americans attempt suicide, according to the CDC.

Sunday's walk is about raising awareness and ending the stigma linked to suicide and mental health issues that often precede it.

Aimee Prange says she's learned to manage her dark days, having survived suicide attempts.

"Through my experience, I have found hope," Prange said. "And I don't want anyone to ever feel the way that I did. For me, it was physical and emotional pain and this feeling of aloneness."

Hoping to help others, Prange is on the board of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention along with Ericka Arthur.

They'll be among about 4,000 people at the Art Museum on Oct. 2 for the Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk.

"We need to create a culture that makes sure that we're emotionally intelligent, as to paying attention to what the signs may be," Arthur said.

Warning signs of suicide include talking about wanting to die, feelings of extreme sadness and changing behaviors.

"The way the trends are going, nearly every American will experience a loss by suicide at some point in their lifetime," Prange said.

The month of September has one of the highest rates of suicide. Back-to-school stress is often cited and there's a new trend among Black youngsters.

"It's increasing, especially amongst our girls," Arthur said, "and also as young as 7, 10 years old dying by suicide."

988 is the new suicide and crisis lifeline. Call or text any time for help.

"I just want people to understand that they also can get better," Prange said. "Despite the fact that you feel like you can't see a tomorrow or that things will ever get better, I promise you, hang in there. It does get better."

The three-mile walk around Kelly Drive on Sunday starts at 9 a.m. at the museum steps.