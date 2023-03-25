Philadelphia Catholic School in need of supplies after fire
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Administrators at a Chestnut Hill school, that was badly damaged by a fire earlier this week are looking for help replacing classroom supplies.
Students at Our Mother of Consolation are learning virtually after a fire tore through their building Tuesday.
The staff says it's unlikely they'll be able to recover anything from their classrooms.
Teachers say they will need things like books, markers, cleaning supplies, and notebooks.
