Our Lady of Consolation in Philadelphia's Tacony section robbed on Easter Eve: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Our Lady of Consolation Church in Philadelphia's Tacony section had a donation box filled with cash stolen on Easter Eve, police said on Sunday.

The church is located on the 7000 block of Tulip Street. An unknown amount of cash was taken from the box, police said.

Police said the church was open to the public for an Easter ceremony on Saturday. A volunteer was sitting inside the church until 11 a.m. to deter anyone from stealing items inside, police said.

But after that volunteer left, they weren't replaced by another person because the other volunteer never showed up, according to police.

At noon on Saturday, police said a person arrived at the church and saw the wooden donation box broken and an unknown amount of cash stolen.

Police said there was no forced entry because the church was open to the public for Easter.

The theft is under investigation.