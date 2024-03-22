Orchestra After 5 concert series is the latest happy hour in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Cocktails or mocktails, there's a new happy hour in town. Orchestra After 5 is presented by our very own Grammy-winning Philadelphia Orchestra. This mini, three-part series offers bite-size concerts that are excerpts of the concerts that upcoming weekend. They all include pre- and post-concert activities and crafted cocktails, and each event has a different theme.

It's yet another way the Philadelphia Orchestra is meeting the community where they are. Orchestra After 5 was created to invite people to experience the orchestra in a fun and relaxed way. They describe it as "classical concerts with a casual vibe." These concerts are hosted by Tristan Rais-Sherman, assistant conductor, but sharing his podium on these nights to take you through the concert as its host.

A couple of personal highlights were the multimedia elements during the performances as they help guide you through the compositions you are hearing as well as the very personal post-concert Q&A with some of the musicians. It allows you to connect on a different level and experience the human side of what makes the orchestra so dynamic.

Their first mini-concert incorporated a pre-performance event with tango dancing and classes and a post-concert Q&A featuring Concertmaster David Kim. On April 4, it's Haydn and Mozart Power Hour, and on May 2, Rachmaninoff's Keys of Fire! Expect musical genres jumping from classical to pop and pop to classical, painting activities and a scavenger hunt.

These 5 p.m. earlier runtimes and shorter 60-minute performances make it incredibly easy to attend after your workday and still make it home at a reasonable hour. Besides, who doesn't love trying something new?

All of the pre-concert elements are held in the Commonwealth Plaza. It's time to unwind and have some fun with The Philadelphia Orchestra! For tickets, dates and times, visit philorch.org/after5.