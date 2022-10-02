Opioids become key issue in Pennsylvania governor's race

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Opioids have become a key issue in the campaigns for this year's elections in Pennsylvania.

Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro's prosecution of opioid manufacturers and distributors as attorney general has been a big part of his campaign platform.

Republican candidate Doug Mastriano has backed legislation, as a state senator, aimed at improving the statewide reporting system, creating more funding, and increasing prison sentences for dealers.

Regardless of which way commonwealth voters lean, those in opioid prevention and recovery say something needs to be done.

A recent CBS News and YouGov poll found 67% of Pennsylvanians consider drug or opioid addiction to be a major problem in the Commonwealth.

