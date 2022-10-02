Watch CBS News
Politics

Opioids become key issue in Pennsylvania governor's race

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Opioids have become key issue of Pennsylvania's governor's race
Opioids have become key issue of Pennsylvania's governor's race 01:01

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Opioids have become a key issue in the campaigns for this year's elections in Pennsylvania.

Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro's prosecution of opioid manufacturers and distributors as attorney general has been a big part of his campaign platform.

Republican candidate Doug Mastriano has backed legislation, as a state senator, aimed at improving the statewide reporting system, creating more funding, and increasing prison sentences for dealers.

Regardless of which way commonwealth voters lean, those in opioid prevention and recovery say something needs to be done.

A recent CBS News and YouGov poll found 67% of Pennsylvanians consider drug or opioid addiction to be a major problem in the Commonwealth.

And as we get closer to election day, be sure to check out our voter guide for everything you need to know ahead of your trip to the polls on Nov. 8.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 3:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.