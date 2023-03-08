One shot outside elementary school in West Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting outside an elementary school in the Overbook area of West Philadelphia Wednesday is under investigation. Police responded to reports of a shooting outside of Heston School around 4 p.m.

Officials say a 21-year-old man was shot once in the leg and was taken to a hospital where they say he's in stable condition.

Police are investigating if a bullet hit the school. There are no arrests at this time and no weapons have been recovered.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.