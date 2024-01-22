One woman dead after house fire in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman died in a house fire in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood Monday afternoon, fire department officials said.

Firefighters battled heavy smoke at the house on the 4600 block of Darrah Street. They got the fire under control just after 4:30 p.m., and a woman was found dead inside, according to the fire department.

Firefighters said another woman inside was able to escape.

Maurice Hunter and his friend said they did everything they could to try to help a woman get out of the home before firefighters arrived.

The burning home was attached to his auto repair shop, Hunter Affect Auto.

"We actually broke the window and tried to go in, but we couldn't," Hunter said.

"The fire reminds me of something you see in a movie the way it came out of the window and it was a big flame," Hunter said. "It was unreal, to be honest."

People who live nearby said it was scary seeing the fire so close to their homes.

"It's just really scary because anything can happen and living that close to something like that," one neighbor said.

A fire station is right down the street, so firefighters arrived quickly.

"We got here quickly. All of the members here did an excellent job despite the cold weather," one official said.

The fire marshal's office was also on scene as investigators tried to determine the cause of the fire.

Firefighters also want to remind everyone that smoke detectors are available. You can call 311, and firefighters will come out and help.