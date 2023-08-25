One dead, two injured after triple shooting in South Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One man is dead and two other men were injured after a triple shooting in South Philadelphia Thursday night.

Police responded near 700 Daly Street a little before 9 p.m. and they say a 37-year-old man was shot 18 times throughout his body.

The man was later pronounced dead after being taken to Jefferson Hospital.

Police say a 31-year-old man was shot twice in his left arm and a 28-year-old man was shot once in his left leg. Both men were also taken to Jefferson Hospital and are expected to be OK.

There are no arrests at this time.