One dead, two critical after triple shooting in Kensington: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One man is dead and two others are in critical condition after a triple shooting in Kensington Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to 700 E Madison Street and say a 39-year-old man was shot once on his right side, twice on his right hip, and twice on his left thigh.

The man was pronounced dead a little after 5 p.m. after being taken to Temple University Hospital.

The two other victims were also taken to Temple University Hospital.

There are no arrests at this time and no weapons were recovered.