Crime

One dead, two critical after triple shooting in Kensington: police

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One man is dead and two others are in critical condition after a triple shooting in Kensington Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to 700 E Madison Street and say a 39-year-old man was shot once on his right side, twice on his right hip, and twice on his left thigh.

The man was pronounced dead a little after 5 p.m. after being taken to Temple University Hospital.

The two other victims were also taken to Temple University Hospital.

There are no arrests at this time and no weapons were recovered.

First published on August 26, 2023 / 6:23 PM

