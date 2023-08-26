One dead, two critical after triple shooting in Kensington: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One man is dead and two others are in critical condition after a triple shooting in Kensington Saturday afternoon.
Police responded to 700 E Madison Street and say a 39-year-old man was shot once on his right side, twice on his right hip, and twice on his left thigh.
The man was pronounced dead a little after 5 p.m. after being taken to Temple University Hospital.
The two other victims were also taken to Temple University Hospital.
There are no arrests at this time and no weapons were recovered.
