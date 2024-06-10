1 dead, another in critical condition after "brazen" shooting in West Philadelphia

Hunter Biden's gun trial resumes in Delaware, Philly neighbors plea for road to be fixed, more news

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left a young man dead and another in critical condition Monday morning.

According to Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore, officers stationed near South 60th Street and Market Street heard gunshots just after 11 a.m. At the scene, they located two victims who had been shot multiple times, a 21-year-old and a 19-year-old.

Both were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where the 19-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later. Vanore said the 21-year-old is in critical condition.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Vanore said video from the area captured the two victims crossing the street when two unknown men, both in gray hooded sweatshirts and dark-colored pants, came running up from behind and fired multiple shots.

"They appeared to be specifically targeted," Vanore said.

According to Vanore, the pair fled north on 60th Street before officers could identify them.

"A lot of people in this intersection, including a police officer right in the other unit block, heard the shots," Vanore said. "So very, very brazen."

The area remains closed off Monday early afternoon due to "ballistic evidence and other evidence on the ground," Vanore added.

Anyone with information or video evidence is asked to contact Philadelphia police.