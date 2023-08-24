One dead after double shooting in Queen Village: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One man is dead after a double shooting in Philadelphia's Queen Village Thursday evening.
The shooting happened on the 900 block of South Third Street.
Police say one man died after being shot several times and they found another person who was shot there at the hospital.
So far there are no arrests.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.
