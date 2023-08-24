Watch CBS News
One dead after double shooting in Queen Village: police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One man is dead after a double shooting in Philadelphia's Queen Village Thursday evening.

The shooting happened on the 900 block of South Third Street.

Police say one man died after being shot several times and they found another person who was shot there at the hospital.

So far there are no arrests.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

First published on August 24, 2023 / 6:35 PM

