One Cheltenham High School student is making Prom affordable

How this Cheltenham High student is using her business skills to help classmates ahead of prom

How this Cheltenham High student is using her business skills to help classmates ahead of prom

How this Cheltenham High student is using her business skills to help classmates ahead of prom

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's prom season and one Cheltenham high school student is making sure her peers don't have to break the bank to look stylish.

In high school few moments are as magical as prom night and for most young ladies, nothing matters more than picking the perfect dress.

"They're looking for color... fit," Katie Barners said.

Cheltenham High School, senior Katie Barners is taking away the stress of dress shopping for her peers by setting up a prom pop-up shop at school.

"I want them to feel gorgeous prom because you're about to go to college, or wherever you're venturing off to after high school. You want to look and feel good. That reflects on your mindset," Barners said.

It's part of an internship project to showcase her business management skills.

"She's learning how to utilize project management skills, so the content she's learning in class she's applying it in the real world," Candy Manning a Business Teacher said.

About 50 of these stunning gowns were donated by Mon Cheri bridal shop in Trenton. Others are gently used.

There's also a selection of suits for the fellas and like a savvy businesswoman Katie's prices are unbeatable.

"Brand new dresses donated are all $40 no matter the size or color. The used ones are $30," Barners said.

"Senior year is a very expensive year. So it's just an amazing experience to allow everyone the opportunity to get something that's beautiful or even new for $40 and you still look like a million dollars," Manning said.

Katie says all the proceeds will go to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital.

The prom pop-up shop is this Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm here at Cheltenham High School.

Students from across our area are welcome.