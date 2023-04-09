Watch CBS News
One arrested after disorderly crowd at carnival in South Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A carnival in South Philadelphia is tightening security after police broke up a large and disorderly crowd of young people.

The carnival on Packer Avenue was shut down Friday night after police say the group gathered near Live! Casino and a fight broke out.

One person was arrested. No one was injured.

The carnival company, Houghton Enterprises, now says no one under the age of 18 is allowed in unless they are with a parent or guardian and have added more security.

First published on April 8, 2023 / 11:39 PM

