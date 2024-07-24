Southwest Philadelphia nonprofit offers trade camp to prep young people for careers in automotive industry

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Young people in Southwest Philadelphia are putting the brakes on their summer plans to spend time in an eight-week-long trade camp to learn about the automotive industry.

The program, which is run by the nonprofit On Chite For The People, shows young people between the ages of 13 and 22 the skills to fix and maintain a car.

From working on engines to how to change a tire, the lessons are helping them prepare for their future careers.

"It's so important that we empower our youth," Saul Landers, of On Chite For The People, said.

Landers said the nonprofit started the trade camp to give youth a positive outlet during the summer.

"This is safe place for them," he said. "They have an opportunity to come to learn. We gave away 100 gift cards."

"This right here is violence intervention," said Ant Brown, who works with Landers at the nonprofit. "When you give young people something to do and they don't have idle time to be out in negative places, then you will see better decision-making happen."

Denim Payne, 14, said he and his family have been affected by gun violence. He said he decided to join the program to create a better future.

"I lost people in the streets. That's why I'm here today," Payne said. "Make my money in a positive way instead of going outside doing dumb stuff. Trying to get all this money to help my family out."

The automotive trade camp has a few weeks left before it ends, but the skills they learned will last for years to come.