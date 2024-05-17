Philadelphia City Commissioner Omar Sabir says nephew was murdered: "We want to be able to bring justice"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia elections official on Friday announced he was mourning his nephew, who was shot and killed along the Cobbs Creek Trail in West Philadelphia last week.

City Commissioner Omar Sabir is looking for justice for his nephew, 16-year-old Mujahid ibn Jamal Sabir. He said Mujahid is his brother's son.

"He was a fun, creative young man whose future was cut short," Omar Sabir said in an interview. "The mother, the father, something has been taken away from them that can never be returned. ... No parent should have to go through that."

Philadelphia police said Mujahid Sabir, 16, was found by a witness walking their dog on the Cobbs Creek Trail in West Philadelphia on the morning of Friday, May 10.

Police said officers were called to the scene just before 7 a.m. and spoke to the witness. Officers then found Sabir's body behind the 6000 block of Angora Terrace.

Several shell casings were found at the scene.

The Philadelphia police Homicide Unit is still investigating the case and said no arrests have been made. They're asking anyone with information to call 215-686-3334 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.

Sabir said there is a "no snitching culture" in the city but urged anyone who has information to come forward and help keep others safe.

"It's very critical that citizens of Philadelphia band together and find out who's done this," Sabir said. "It's very critical that we reach out to law enforcement officers to let them know what they saw, any clues, anything about this tragic event. Because the assailants are still in Philadelphia, and we want to be able to bring justice to Mujahid."

"We need to live up to the creed of Brotherly Love and sisterly affection that this city was based upon. We just have to love each other more...don't take life for granted," Sabir added.