Vandalism at Philadelphia youth football field jeopardizes season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Vandalism at a youth football field in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood has left kids without a place to play.

Officials said in early October, expensive wiring from inside the Olney Eagles Youth Football Association field's light poles was stolen, jeopardizing both the boys' football and girls' cheerleading seasons.

The cost for repairs is estimated to be between $30,000 and $50,000.

IBEW Local 98, the city's electricians union, has offered to make the repairs for free.

Local 98 Business Manager Mark Lynch, Jr. claimed in a news release Philadelphia Democratic mayoral nominee Cherelle Parker reached out to the union to ask for help. Lynch, Jr. said the union immediately offered to help.

"Many of our members have young children in sports and other after-school activities, so we know how devastated the Olney Eagles kids are to not be able to use their athletic field at night," Lynch, Jr. said in a statement. "We call upon other city businesses and organizations to help out by writing a check to help defray the rather high cost to replace the wiring and repair the lights."

A news conference will be held at the field at 11:30 a.m. Monday.