Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave returns for second year

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) --The holiday spirit will be filling Main Street in downtown Vineland.

An Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave returns this weekend.

The tree lighting and ribbon cutting will be on Friday at City Hall at 5 p.m. on Wood St.

"Well, you're gonna have the holiday treat of your life," Russell Swanson, executive director of the Vineland Downtown Improvement District said. "We're gonna start with the lighting of our Christmas tree, we're gonna have free charlie rockets, Santa Claus is gonna be all over town this weekend. We have street vendors outside, we have all kinds of activities for kids and for adults as well."

Having the event again in downtown Vineland, Santa Claus has been a big attraction for families and shopping.

"I certainly think the celebration of the holiday season, I think just getting to be together, be outside among friends with what we been through these last couple years with COVID, I think people are going to be excited to come out," Swanson said.

Santa will return this year with a walk and more attractions such as a photo contest, carriage rides, face paintings, a pet contest, and more.

The Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave takes place for the second year Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.