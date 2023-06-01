Old City Eats returns with summer drinks, food

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's time to get your grub on. Old City Eats is back for its sixth summer block party.

It kicks off Thursday at 5 p.m. on 2nd Street between Market and Chestnut Streets with more than 10 vendors participating.

The Philadelphia Union will also be on-site with a fun interactive activity.

Old City Eats runs every Thursday through Aug. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Twenty participating restaurants, bars and eateries will offer discounted small plates, cocktails and beers.

Participants will also offer food and drink specials at their respective locations from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

New this year, Old City performing arts venues will offer discounts on tickets on select Thursday evenings through the summer, including Arden Theatre Company, Christ Church Neighborhood House and Philadelphia Film Society.

A full list of participating restaurants, along with their menus, can be found online.