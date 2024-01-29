Officials are investigating rotten smell in Gloucester County, New Jersey, say it has not caused injuries

Rotten smell in Gloucester County, New Jersey, is under investigation, officials say

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Gloucester County Emergency Management is investigating complaints of a foul odor that has occasionally been blanketing parts of the county over the last few days.

According to a Facebook post, the county said on Sunday night, they received complaints from people in Deptford, Sewell, Washington Township and Glassboro of an odor the county described as "chemical, burning plastic, rotten eggs, and/or burning batteries."

Emergency managers have been unable to identify the source of the odor.

Kelly D'Amico said she smelled the odor last week while walking with friends in a park.

"My girlfriend said to me, 'Oh, do you guys smell that?'" D'Amico recalled. "It was like a bad mix of chlorine, pine cones, and there was something in the air that didn't smell good."

Gloucester County said across the Delaware River, Chester County, received similar odor complaints.

Emergency management leaders said area refineries on both sides of the river reported operations as normal.

Gloucester County said it will continue working to determine a cause for the odor.