Officers shoot suspect during home invasion: New Castle police

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – An alleged home invasion in New Castle County turned into an officer-involved shooting and one person at the hospital Sunday morning, police say. The incident happened around 2 a.m. on the unit block of West Minuit Drive in Manor Park.

Officers responded to a call for a home invasion. When they arrived at the home, two suspects were brandishing firearms and refused to comply with the demands the officers gave, police say.

Authorities then discharged their weapons, they say, striking one of the suspects.

That man was transported to Christiana Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.

Police say they took the other suspect into custody and transported them to the New Castle County Division of Police Headquarters.

The three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave required by policies in place.

If you have any information, New Castle police are asking you to contact them at (302) 395-8110 or by email at Justin.Breslin@newcastlede.gov or Eric.Christopher@newcastlede.gov.