Watch CBS News
Local News

3 Gloucester County sheriff officers injured at South Jersey Shooting Club in Winslow Township: Police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

3 Gloucester County officers injured at South Jersey Shooting Club in Winslow Township
3 Gloucester County officers injured at South Jersey Shooting Club in Winslow Township 00:23

WINSLOW, N.J. (CBS) -- Three Gloucester County sheriff officers were injured at the South Jersey Shooting Club in Winslow Township by possible ricochets, Winslow police said Friday afternoon. 

Gloucester County Emergency Medical Services responded to the shooting club on a report of three sheriff's department officers struck by possible ricochet gunfire, police told CBS News Philadelphia. 

CBS News Philadelphia crews were at the sports club and captured an ambulance leaving the scene earlier Friday afternoon.

The sports club has indoor and outdoor shooting ranges.

It's unclear at this time how the officers were injured or what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 29, 2024 / 5:25 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.