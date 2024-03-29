3 Gloucester County sheriff officers injured at South Jersey Shooting Club in Winslow Township: Police

3 Gloucester County officers injured at South Jersey Shooting Club in Winslow Township

WINSLOW, N.J. (CBS) -- Three Gloucester County sheriff officers were injured at the South Jersey Shooting Club in Winslow Township by possible ricochets, Winslow police said Friday afternoon.

Gloucester County Emergency Medical Services responded to the shooting club on a report of three sheriff's department officers struck by possible ricochet gunfire, police told CBS News Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia crews were at the sports club and captured an ambulance leaving the scene earlier Friday afternoon.

The sports club has indoor and outdoor shooting ranges.

It's unclear at this time how the officers were injured or what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.