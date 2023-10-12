Investigation continues after officer fires gun in Newtown Square

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- One person is dead after an incident in the Newtown Square section of Radnor Township.

Police said an officer fired their weapon on the 800 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Delaware County Medical Examiner was on scene for one person who has died. It was not clear what happened to that person.

The road has reopened after being closed for several hours overnight. A Newtown police cruiser and a white vehicle were towed away

Radnor police said there is no threat to the community at this time.

Updates are expected to come from the Office of the Superintendent and Newtown Township Police Department. We have calls, texts and emails out and haven't been told anything yet.

