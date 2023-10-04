Watch CBS News
Officer fired shots at dogs after man attacked in West Philadelphia: police

By Jessica Macaulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Oct. 4, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Oct. 4, 2023 (AM) 02:19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after he was attacked by several dogs Wednesday afternoon in West Philadelphia's Carroll Park section, police said.

Police responded to the 1500 block of North 62nd Street where a man was being attacked by multiple dogs. One of the responding officers fired his weapon and hit two of the dogs. 

Medics took the man to Lankenau Medical Center. The officer suffered no injuries. 

October 4, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

