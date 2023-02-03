Watch CBS News
Off-duty New Jersey police patrolman dies in car crash

By Brandon Goldner

/ CBS Philadelphia

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A Pemberton Township police patrolman died following a car crash while off-duty Thursday evening.

The crash happened along Jackson Road near the Atco Speedway in Waterford Township.

Pemberton Township identified the patrolman as Brian Lucykanish, who, the department said, was a father and Air Force veteran.

Investigators haven't released the cause of the crash, which shut down Jackson Road for several hours.

At Pemberton Township's municipal building, flags were flying at half-staff, and a purple and black banner was flying outside police headquarters.

Funeral arrangements for Patrolman Lucykanish haven't yet been announced.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 5:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

