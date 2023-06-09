Odunde Festival returns to Philadelphia on Sunday

Odunde, the largest African American festival in country, returns to Philadelphia this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Get ready for delicious food and a celebration of African American culture! Odunde, the largest African American street festival in the country, returns to Philadelphia this weekend.

The Odunde Festival brings world-class entertainment to Philadelphia, along with dozens of craft and food vendors. The festival attracts about half a million people to the city.

Organizers say the festival has an economic impact of $28 million to the city.

This year's festival will take place Sunday, June 11.

It stretches across 15 blocks but is centered at the intersection of 23rd and South Streets in Graduate Hospital.

It's free to go to and open to anyone.