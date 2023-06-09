Watch CBS News
Local News

Odunde Festival returns to Philadelphia on Sunday

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Odunde, the largest African American festival in country, returns to Philadelphia this weekend
Odunde, the largest African American festival in country, returns to Philadelphia this weekend 04:02

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Get ready for delicious food and a celebration of African American culture! Odunde, the largest African American street festival in the country, returns to Philadelphia this weekend. 

The Odunde Festival brings world-class entertainment to Philadelphia, along with dozens of craft and food vendors. The festival attracts about half a million people to the city. 

Organizers say the festival has an economic impact of $28 million to the city.    

This year's festival will take place Sunday, June 11.

It stretches across 15 blocks but is centered at the intersection of 23rd and South Streets in Graduate Hospital. 

It's free to go to and open to anyone.   

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on June 9, 2023 / 11:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.