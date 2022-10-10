Commemoration of 151st anniversary of Octavius V. Catto's assassination
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On Monday, city leaders in Philadelphia will commemorate the 151st anniversary of Octavius V. Catto's assassination.
A gunman shot and killed the civil rights activist on election day; Oct. 10, 1871.
He died fighting for voting rights for Black people in Philadelphia.
A commemorative press conference will be held later this morning at the Catto memorial on the south side of City Hall.
