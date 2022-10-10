Watch CBS News
Local News

Commemoration of 151st anniversary of Octavius V. Catto's assassination

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Commemoration of 151st anniversary of Octavius V. Catto's assassination
Commemoration of 151st anniversary of Octavius V. Catto's assassination 00:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On Monday, city leaders in Philadelphia will commemorate the 151st anniversary of Octavius V. Catto's assassination.

A gunman shot and killed the civil rights activist on election day; Oct. 10, 1871.

He died fighting for voting rights for Black people in Philadelphia.

A commemorative press conference will be held later this morning at the Catto memorial on the south side of City Hall.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 10, 2022 / 6:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.