Exhibit at Weitzman Museum in Philadelphia memorializes events of Oct. 7 massacre at festival in Israel

A new, pop-up exhibit at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History is dedicated to memorializing the devastating events that unfolded at the Nova Music Festival in Israel one year ago when Hamas terrorists killed more than 1,200 people and took over 250 others hostage.

The installation, titled "The Moment Music Stood Still," is a pop-up, traveling version of the larger exhibit in Los Angeles.

Visitors entering the Weitzman's fifth-floor exhibit are greeted by items that once belonged to festivalgoers, such as tents, blankets, and personal belongings left behind during the attack. Through artifacts, survivor videos, and videos showing real scenes from the festival grounds, the exhibit offers a harrowing look at the festival and the violent events of Oct. 7, 2023. The museum advises guests to be at least 16 years of age to view the free exhibit.

CBS Philadelphia

"This exhibit is about bearing witness," said Emily August, the museum's chief public engagement officer. "This is an opportunity for the public to see, in the victims' own words and own testimonies, what they experienced."

One of the most visceral moments in the exhibit is a display of portable bathrooms — complete with bullet holes — where festival attendees tried to hide as Hamas terrorists shot at them.

"It's just like heartbreaking and frightening," said Randi Eisen, a visitor at the exhibit. "It's something I wish more people would see."

CBS Philadelphia

Outside the museum, two burned cars from the destruction are visible to passersby, giving everyone a glimpse of the attack's aftermath, even if they don't make it inside.

Tamara Haskin, another visitor, said the exhibit moved her.

CBS Philadelphia

"It's important for everyone to see what happened so that it never happens again," Haskin said.

The exhibit concludes with a hopeful message – a neon sign reading "We will dance again."

"It is ultimately a story of resilience. The Jews were not destroyed on October 7th," August said. "The Jews will heal, they will come together, and they will continue to be a vital and vibrant and diverse people that contribute meaningfully to society."

Nova Exhibition Hours of Operation

The museum will be open for the entire week. Museum hours are the same as special exhibition hours except where otherwise noted. The last entry is 30 minutes before closing.