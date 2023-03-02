Whale washes ashore in Seaside Park, Ocean County

SEASIDE PARK, N.J. (CBS) -- A section of Seaside Park's beach is roped off after a large humpback whale washed ashore early Thursday morning.

Seaside Park Police said the whale was first spotted off the coast Wednesday afternoon and washed ashore near L Street around 4:30 a.m.

The whale was moved to the Stockton Avenue beach entrance, where people from all over the Jersey Shore gathered to get a glimpse of the whale.

"It's really unfortunate that the first time my daughter's getting to see a whale is when it's dead, washed up on the beach," Anthony Dominiczak said. "Hopefully we [do] something to make a difference, try to make it better."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said since December, 25 whales washed ashore along the East Coast, including 14 just in New Jersey and New York.

NOAA said at least eight of those whales likely died after being struck by a vessel.

"I really want people to just be aware that there's a crisis right now with our marine life, with our whales," Trisha DeVoe, a biologist who visited the site where the whale washed up in Seaside Park, said.

Seaside Park Mayor John Peterson Jr. said he's worried more large whales could wash ashore during the summer when the beach will be crowded with tourists.

"I think it has to be in the back of your mind," Mayor Peterson, Jr. said. "Obviously, people have rendered opinions as to the cause of it and we have to look at has something has changed last season for example."

Mayor Peterson said he's concerned pre-construction activity for offshore wind turbines is playing a role in the recent strandings, though NOAA said there's no evidence showing a connection.

Seaside Park Police said the whale will remain roped off on the beach until the Marine Mammal Stranding Center examines it.